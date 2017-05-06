CISF bolsters its force for better security

The Central Industrial Security force (CISF) will soon commission around 20,500 personnel into the force to impart greater strength to the 1.48 lakh strong force responsible for securing several key installations in the country. The personnel to be commissioned are currently undergoing training.

Considered one of the biggest recruitment drives in the history of the CISF, these personnel are undergoing rigorous training at six different training centres of the CISF across the country. The training covers areas like physical strength, behavioural aspects, arms and weaponry.

The selection process was completed by the Central government’s Staff Selection Commission that is responsible for conducting such examinations.

Among the total of around 20,500 new recruits, the Central Industrial Security force has also recruited over 1,700 women personnel into the force. The CISF has one of the largest contingents of women among the paramilitary forces in India. The six training centres are at Deoli and Behror in Rajasthan, Mundali in Odisha, Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh, Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. The training centre at Arakkonam is dedicated solely to the training of women in CISF.

Manjit Singh, spokesperson of the CISF, told The Sunday Guardian, “The newly inducted recruits would help reduce the critical deficiencies of the force as it would give more strength and teeth to the force that is responsible for securing several important installations in the country.”

“They will be commissioned into the force soon after their training is completed, which is likely to be by the end of this year,” Singh said.

The CISF is responsible for securing 332 important installations across the country, including 59 airports, 12 seaports, nuclear installations, the Delhi Metro, government buildings, coal mines and other important installations.