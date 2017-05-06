Abha Singh’s book on women’s rights launched

Abha Singh, a champion of women’s rights and a noted advocate, released a book titled Stri Dasha aur Disha earlier this week in the national capital. The book that was launched by Justice B.S Chauhan, chairman of the Law Commission of India, talks about the condition and status of women in India and the problems being faced by them because of the lack of knowledge of law by many women belonging to rural India. The first half of the book deals with crimes against women, including dowry, rape, domestic violence, among other such crimes, while the second half talks about the laws pertaining to such crimes in India and how women can avail the benefits of such laws. The book also consists of chapters on inspiring women as well as about women who had been at the receiving end of violence against women. The book also talks about the problems of the triple talaq system in India and has chapters that talk about the agony of women who had to undergo triple talaq provisions under the Sharia law.

Abha Singh, author of the book, told The Sunday Guardian, “I was inspired to write this book when I was working in the villages of Uttar Pradesh and women there had come up to me and said that I am a literate and therefore, I can avail the law. That is when I realised that most women in India are unaware of the law. Therefore, I wrote this book in Hindi so that even women from rural India can read and understand the law that pertains to violence against women.” The event was organised at the India International Centre here and was attended by eminent personalities like Shahnaz Hussain, former Special Director of CBI, M.L. Sharma, Additional Solicitor General of India, Pinky Anand, former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Professor Dinesh Singh, among other people.