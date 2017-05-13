Redeveloped Chanakya complex to be opened to public soon

The much awaited redevelopment of the iconic Chanakya Cinema into a grand multiplex-cum-mall is nearing completion and is likely to be thrown open to the public by August this year.

The ambitious project of the multiplex-cum-mall called “The Chanakya” is being handled by the DLF and constructed on the lines of the DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj. It is being designed by a New York-based premium architect and design company, the Rockwell Group.

The decor of the mall is being stylised in a contemporary design with modern technologies and aesthetics, unlike the DLF Emporio, whose design is more classic. The three-storey mall-cum-multiplex is going to house several international brands in fashion, accessories, cosmetics, among other domains, and some will be debuting in India for the first time through this mall. Apart from international luxury brands, a few Indian brands and designers would also be a part of this mall that would have a retail space in this mall. The designers of this mall are also keeping a focus on allotting spaces to gifting brands, keeping in mind its proximity to the embassies and several five-star hotels around the location. “The location of Chanakya is very iconic, in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi and it is a natural destination as Chanakyapuri is centrally located and covered by residents who are diplomats, bureaucrats, etc. and surrounded by 15 five-star hotels and 55 embassies within a five kilometre radius, making it an ideal location,” Dinaz Madhukar, senior vice president of the DLF Luxury Retail and Hospitality vertical, told The Sunday Guardian.

The designers of the mall have also taken due care to ensure a 20,000 sq. ft. of space given to food joints and food retail as they feel that food is what connects most people in India. The food space is located on the lower ground floor of the mall, connected both by elevators and a beautifully designed spiral staircase.

“The entire lower ground floor of the mall has been dedicated to food and food retails. We will also have a grocery retail store on the floor, which will be very different from any existing ones. In the store, one can personalise their chocolates, curate their own spices from across the world and shop for their household needs. The restaurant that would be on this floor would not just be like a multi-cuisine restaurant or a food plaza, it would be something more and different from them. The prices of food are being consciously framed to make them affordable to everybody as we want guests to visit us more than twice a week,” Dinaz Madhukar added. Apart from this, “The Chanakya” would also have three screens movie theatres with a seating capacity of about 10,00 people together. The theatres are also being designed in never before seen designs and luxury.

“It is likely to be something unlike what we have seen so far in the country. With a huge 20,000 sq. ft. of retail and food space along with the theatres and different brands that we will be having, I think it is going to be phenomenal and we are all excited about it,” Madhukar said. The contract to this multiplex-cum-mall was handed over to DLF on a lease for 30 years by the New Delhi Municipal Council in 2008 after the Chanakya cinema hall’s licence expired in 2007. But the construction only started in 2013 as there were several hiccups in acquiring permissions from several government departments, but now the mall is expected to be thrown open in August this year.