‘Agencies knew about Hurriyat’s Pak money trail’

By ABHINANDAN MISHRA | New Delhi | 20 May, 2017
Hurriyat, Pakistan, hawala route, Central intelligence agencies, separatists, Kashmir valley, Kashmir, ISI
Agencies have enough proof that the separatists are receiving funds through the hawala route.

Central intelligence agencies tracking separatists operating in the Kashmir valley have for long been aware of these groups receiving funds to spread unrest in the valley, but till now they were either asked to ignore it or facilitate in one way or the other due to “political reasons”.

The political leadership at the Centre till very recently was of the view that the separatist groups were vital for keeping the Pakistan-sponsored disturbances in the valley under control, due to which the investigative agencies were not given the go-ahead to catch the ring leaders.

“Ever since Kashmir became disturbed in the late 1980s, foreign funding became an integral part of the whole effort to keep this disturbance alive. We were aware of this  in the 1980s, and we were aware of this even in 2016. However, due to political considerations, we had to sit on the information as the political class felt that it was prudent to take the separatists along as they were seen as a ‘pressure valve’ in the valley. There have been numerous instances where the agencies have acted as facilitator for their (separatists’) survival and prosperity. However, that has changed in the last one year,” a source tracking the development said.

In April , The Sunday Guardian had written that the separatists had received close to Rs 1,000 crore from Pakistan’s ISI to spread disturbance in the valley through sponsored stone peltings, disrupt Army operations and facilitate attacks on military camps.

According to officials, the agencies had more than enough proof to prove that the separatists were receiving funds through the hawala route. “There is no dearth of proof, the only thing that we did not have was the political will and the go-ahead to take them down. The intelligence agencies are the tool of the government and only act or ignore as per the government’s wishes,” the source added.

