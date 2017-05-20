India will build 27 roads

The Ministry of Home Affairs is building 27 roads near the India-China border which will be completed in two years, while approval is being given for 48 other roads.

This was revealed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, who chaired the first security review meeting with Chief Ministers of five states bordering China. The meeting, held in Gangtok, discussed the issue of connectivity in the border areas and stressed the need to deal with them.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening coordination between the Ministry and the five states to improve overall border security. The Minister is on a three-day visit to Sikkim from Friday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir), Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim) and Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh).