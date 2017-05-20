Hazare supports Varun’s right to recall bill

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Sultanpur, Feroze Varun Gandhi, has got a shot in the arm with social activist Anna Hazare extending support to his Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which proposes to recall Members of Parliament (MPs) or Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), if the voters are not satisfied with their performance.

Gandhi has received a letter from Hazare, lauding his efforts. In his letter, Hazare said he has been demanding such a legislation since 2008. If the Bill is passed, it will turn out to be a revolutionary step for Indian democracy. As per provisions of the Bill, MPs and MLAs could be recalled within two years of being elected if 75% of those who have voted for them are not satisfied with their performance. As per the legislation, the recalling process can be initiated by any voter of the constituency by filing a petition before the Speaker, signed by at least one-fourth of the total number of electorates in the particular constituency. At present, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, only provides for vacation of office upon the commission of certain offences and does not account for general incompetence or dissatisfaction of the electorate as a ground for vacation.

Hazare, in fact, went a step further, saying that there should be a provision of “Right to Reject” also. “If this is implemented, those who are guilty of being tainted will not be able to enter Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha as people will reject them at the time of voting,” he added.

“Right to Recall”, according to him, is the next step after “Right to Reject”. “As per practice, if the boss feels that a staff is not discharging his duties, be it in a factory or shop, he fires him from the job. In the same way, people, who are the boss, should have the power to remove/recall those who are supposed to serve them, in case their work is not found to be satisfactory,” said Anna Hazare.