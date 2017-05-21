Mehbooba will not be replaced, says Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has praised CM Mehbooba for trying to improve the ground situation, while asserting that she would not be replaced as CM.

Jaitley also praised the Jammu and Kashmir government for making nice arrangements to host the 14th GST meeting in Srinagar in which hundreds of delegates and finance ministers of states participated along with their secretaries.

Jaitley reiterated the government’s stand to the media that there would be no dialogue with the separatists, as the priority of the Narendra Modi government as well as the Mehbooba Mufti led state government is to improve the ground situation in Kashmir Valley. The BJP leadership has already rejected the demand made by its state wing that CM Mehbooba should be replaced and the CM’s post should be rotated, with the BJP also getting a shot to head the government.

Jaitley, who is also holding the defence portfolio, said that the situation in the Kashmir Valley was not as bad as was being portrayed by a section of the media.

Jaitley earlier held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, which was attended by Army Chief Bipin Rawat. He was briefed about the border situation in the Jammu region, especially in Rajouri.

Recently, India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery fire in Nowshera and Balakote sectors of Rajouri.

More than 2,000 people who are living in the forward areas have been shifted to safer places after two civilians were killed and several others were injured.