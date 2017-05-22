Shatrughan Sinha bats for Lalu-Kejriwal; Sushil Modi wants Sinha removed

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has came out in support of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that "enough of negative politics and mudslinging". Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has demanded Sinha's removal from the party.

"Enough of negative politics and mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Lalu (Prasad) Yadav or Sushil Modi," Sinha said in a series of tweets.

Supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Sinha said, "Individually, I hold all political leaders, especially Kejriwal, in high esteem for their credibility, struggle and commitment towards society."

Sinha’s remarks came at a crucial time when the party has been accusing both the leaders of being involved in corruption cases.

Responding to Sinha’s statements, senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demand that the "enemies of the party" (Sinha) must be "removed" at the earliest. Modi, this is to be noted, has been accusing Lalu Prasad and his children—Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti—of being involved in corrupt land deals. Kejriwal has been accused of being involved in corrupt practices by suspended AAP legislator Kapil Mishra.

Taking a dig at his own party, Sinha, said: "Our BJP surely believes in honesty and transparency, which seldom go together, but must go together. An allegation is only that unless proved."