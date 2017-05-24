DU claims 'overwhelming' response to its online admission system

DU claims 'overwhelming' response to its online admission system

By Kundan Jha | New Delhi | 24 May, 2017
Delhi University, DU, online admission system, Tarun Kumar Das, UG courses, Help Desk, Himanshu Garg

Despite some technical glitches, the Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday claimed that it had got an “overwhelming" response to its online admission system, with almost 50,000 students registering online since the admission process started on 23 May. This is the second year since the admission process in DU has gone completely online.

Registrar Tarun Kumar Das said, “The University of Delhi successfully and flawlessly started online registration for UG courses. The response of the applicants to the admission process is overwhelming and about 50,000 registered online at the university admission portal from 23 May. Out of the total applicants, almost half have already submitted their details, including fee payment."

However, scores of students stepped into the Help Desk of DU where many aspirants said they are facing problems in filling forms.

"It was not possible for me to attend the opening day's session organised by the DU as I live away from the campus. So I called the DU helpline which was not working. I called several times on the helpline number, but the University did not respond to any of the calls," said Mayank, a student from DPS school, Haryana.

Some of the students also said they are facing difficulty in online registration.

"I logged in to the website, but as I moved to the course section to fill the form, the page is not opening," said Himanshu Garg.

On the problems faced by students, an university official said that these problems are due to some technical issues and "we will solve them soon".

Related Story

MHRD, private consultants, DU, DUTA, EC, ministry
Teachers accuse MHRD of promoting private consultants
CAG, DU, University of Delhi, Delhi, land acquisition, irregularities
‘CAG report on DU had flagged irregularities’
Auto-rickshaws, Transport Department, First Aid box, National Capital Territory, Delhi University, Mohit Gupta
Auto-rickshaws flouting rules, but going scot free
ABVP, BJP, DUSU, NSUI, RSS, DU, Congress
‘ABVP’s loss is a wake-up call for BJP’

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.