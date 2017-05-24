DU claims 'overwhelming' response to its online admission system

Despite some technical glitches, the Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday claimed that it had got an “overwhelming" response to its online admission system, with almost 50,000 students registering online since the admission process started on 23 May. This is the second year since the admission process in DU has gone completely online.

Registrar Tarun Kumar Das said, “The University of Delhi successfully and flawlessly started online registration for UG courses. The response of the applicants to the admission process is overwhelming and about 50,000 registered online at the university admission portal from 23 May. Out of the total applicants, almost half have already submitted their details, including fee payment."

However, scores of students stepped into the Help Desk of DU where many aspirants said they are facing problems in filling forms.

"It was not possible for me to attend the opening day's session organised by the DU as I live away from the campus. So I called the DU helpline which was not working. I called several times on the helpline number, but the University did not respond to any of the calls," said Mayank, a student from DPS school, Haryana.

Some of the students also said they are facing difficulty in online registration.

"I logged in to the website, but as I moved to the course section to fill the form, the page is not opening," said Himanshu Garg.

On the problems faced by students, an university official said that these problems are due to some technical issues and "we will solve them soon".