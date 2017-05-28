PM hosts lunch for Jugnauth, Nitish attends

Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to India, the two countries signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of education, maritime security and research, infrastructure and renewable energy on Saturday. The highlight of the visit was PM Jugnauth’s announcement about a “comprehensive economic cooperation pact”, which is under negotiation between Mauritius and India.

This was PM Jugnauth’s first international visit since he took office in January this year. Mauritius is a major source of foreign direct investment to India. India has extended a $500 million US line of credit for various development projects in Mauritius. A Dollar Credit Line Agreement has been signed between SBM Mauritius Infrastructure Development Co Ltd and Export-Import Bank of India. India has agreed to set up a Civil Services College in Mauritius. Mauritius also submitted the Instrument of Ratification of International Solar Alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a press statement said, “India will extend full support for the timely execution of projects identified between our countries. These projects will vitalize the economy of Mauritius and mark a qualitative transformation in our relations. In our discussions, we also focused on increasing skill development cooperation with Mauritius.”

PM Jugnauth urged Indian businesses to take advantage of the island nation’s strategic location that provides a gateway to Africa.

PM Jugnauth’s visit earned additional limelight because of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s attendance at the lunch hosted by PM Modi for the Mauritian PM. Nitish Kumar had skipped the dinner hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi a day before where all the major Opposition leaders were invited. Nitish Kumar and the PM’s meeting is speculated to be a preliminary to the increasing closeness between the two leaders that might translate into a political alliance.

Nitish Kumar reportedly told the media after the lunch, “The motive to attend the lunch today was to greet the visiting Mauritius Prime Minister in the capacity of Bihar Chief Minister. Also, in that same capacity, I came here to apprise the Prime Minister of the huge problems faced by the people of Bihar so that they can be addressed at the soonest and most importantly before the advent of monsoons.”

He further added, “I was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the lunch in honour of PM Jugnauth. You know we have deep emotional bonds with people there. 52% of the population there has origins in Bihar.” In 2007, Nitish Kumar laid down his plans to engage Mauritius in Bihar’s growth.