Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida tops CBSE Class XII chart with an astonishing 99.6 per cent

CBSE Class XII results were declared yesterday and the all India topper is the Noida girl, Raksha Gopal from The Amity International School, Noida, with an astonishing 99.6 percent in humanities stream. Gopal, scored 100 in 3 subjects – English Core, political science and economics. She scored 99 in psychology and history.

17 years old CBSE topper is learning French these days and also a trained musician. She has completed five levels in electric keyboard. She is a voracious reader, blogger.

Now Raksha wants to pursue political science from Delhi University and waiting for the first cut-off.

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Chandigarh came a close second with 99.4 per cent, while Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh scored 99.2 per cent to take home the third spot.