'Sonia, Rahul should apologise over Kerala cow slaughter'

Bharatiya Janta Party's youth workers on Tuesday staged a protest against the Congress and demanded “public apology” from party President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi over the butchering of a domestic ox by its youth leaders in Kerala.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers demonstrated outside the Congress office headquarters in central Delhi and alleged that its workers had hurt the sentiments of over 100 crore Hindus across India.

Police had to use water canons to disperse the crowd.

“Congress has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by killing the ox in full public view,” said BJYM leader Sunil Yadav, who led the protest.

He also said those involved in the butchering of cattle must be jailed.

“We are not satisfied with their expulsion. We demand that they be arrested and sent to jail immediately,” Yadav said.

Yadav's remarks came two day after youth Congress leaders Regil Makutty and three others in Kerala publicly cut the head of an ox as part of protest against cattle slaughter ban. The Congress on Monday suspended the four.

The Kannur police had on Sunday night also registered a case against the activists. The killing of the animal has been condemned by Rahul Gandhi.