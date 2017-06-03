No delay in organisational polls: Congress

Despite reports of running behind schedule, senior Congress leaders have assured that the party will be able to complete its organisational elections by December as has been directed by the Election Commission. Party sources have said that the elevation of the new party president will not be delayed and will be done this year itself.

Though the Congress will not conduct organisational elections in Gujarat, Karnataka, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh this year, the party will be able to tie up its internal elections in other states and select its president because the Congress’ Constitution does not require it to conduct elections in all states for it to hold elections at the higher committee level.

Ashk Ali Tak, member of the Central Election Authority (CEA), Congress, said: “The Constitution of the Congress only requires internal elections in 50% of the total states for organisational elections to culminate in the election of the president. We do not need to first conduct elections in the states to make changes in higher committees. The four states where we have postponed internal elections will have polls early next year.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had conducted two meetings with the CEA and other senior party members this week to discuss matters regarding the postponement of internal elections in those states that will undergo Assembly elections this year and took stock of the progress made in other states’ organisational elections.

According to sources, the initial phase of the membership drive has been completed.

The drive has now progressed to its second phase, in which Public Returning Officers (PROs) have gone to the respective states to seek details from bank accounts about the amount of money that has been collected as membership fees and the number of people who have signed up as members.

A source explained, “Once these details are collected, the party will examine the membership forms that have been filled to ensure no discrepancies exist with regard to the details provided by the new members.”

According to the schedule that has been circulated, election to the post of Congress president will be held between 16 September and 15 October. The polls will also be held for block Congress committees, district Congress committees, state Congress committees and AICC members.

The organisational elections will be followed by a plenary meeting, the date for which is yet to be decided, but is likely to be held in Karnataka. As far as the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the new Congress president is concerned, a party source said, “Congress members and the leadership are prepared to receive Rahul Gandhi as the new head of the party and hope to revive itself.”