Students look at IP as second choice after DU

Most students trying their luck for a BA Honours course in Delhi University are keeping Indraprastha University as a second option, in case the high cut-offs of the Central university ruin their chances. The Sunday Guardian’s tete-a-tete with students, many of whom were outstation candidates, revealed that there is no clear “favourite subject” this admission season and prospective students are rooting for diverse subjects in Arts, Humanities and engineering.

Tanya Bharadwaj, 18, said she is upbeat about a BA Honours in Psychology from Delhi University. “...But I am also applying for English (H). If I do not get through DU, I will settle for Indraprastha University, or may be Amity University,” Tanya said.

Ishank Pruthi, 18, who had attended DU’s counselling session with his mother, said he was confused about choosing a stream in B. Tech. Although he wants to study Mechanical Engineering, he was advised by DU’s career counsellor to opt for Electrical Engineering. “I was told my hearing disability would affect my learning in Mechanical Engineering. I want to join St Stephen’s but as a second option, I have applied for B.Sc (H) in Physics in Indraprastha Univeristy and Maharaja Agrasen College,” said Ishank.

Chetan, another candidate, who wants to do Computer Science Honours from Hindu College, has given the entrance exam for Indraprastha University for a B.Tech course, fearing he may not make it to DU. At the same time, some students said their second options after DU are private universities like Galgotias, Sharda etc. Anish Kumar Singh, 20, and Pranay Anand, 20, said they have been left more confused after attending the counselling sessions organised by DU. Both want to pursue B.Sc in Maths from DU, but are sceptical because of the high cut-offs. They are Bihar board students and have scored between 70-75% due to conservative marking that is common in state boards. Jasween Kaur, 18, said she wants to be a clinical psychologist and wants to study Psychology at Daulat Ram College. However, she has kept Mata Sundri College for Women as a second option.

Simran Guwalani, 18, is looking at doing B.Com or Bachelors in Management Studies from SRCC or Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Dr Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Deputy Dean of Student Welfare, who looks after the counselling sessions during the open days, said, “The seminars are going good and students are looking at various courses, going beyond the usual courses. However, the only setback is that parents are asking more questions than the candidates. They keep forcing the candidates to enquire about this course or that course even if the candidate is not interested.”

Tuteja said that he told the prospective students “Choose anything that’s close to your heart, and don’t look at the employment opportunities.”