Govt training tax officials for GST rollout

Ahead of the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from next month, the Ministry of Finance has completed preparing almost 80% of 60,000 tax officials for the implementation of GST.

The Centre had roped in senior tax experts from industry bodies, as well as academicians and senior government officials from across the country to provide training to these tax officials.

“Last year, to deal with GST, the government had started the formal training process for 60,000 tax officials at the all-India level at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN). The NACIN has also provided training to officials ranging from tax inspector to zonal directors,” a source said.

However, for the implementation of GST, the government will need about 20 lakh personnel, who would be involved in the functioning of Common Services Centers (CSCs), an institution proposed to act as GST Suvidha Providers. Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and state level representatives will also facilitate the initiative.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the VLEs are an important component of the government’s strategy to provide services at the village level and private entrepreneurs would approach CSCs to reach out to potential customers. About 250,000 CSCs are employing nearly 10 lakh persons in this initiative. The number is likely to increase to 20 lakh in the near future.

The system of CSCs aims to facilitate the rollout of the GST, especially in rural India. The CSCs will help with merchants’ registration, filing returns and support them in fulfilling various requirements under the GST. They will mobilise, conduct training and create advocacy of GST implementation across the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (ME &IT) is providing the backend support like portal use and other IT functions to tax officials. The ministry is training entrepreneurs who run common service centres in rural areas. The GST portal has already started functioning as lakhs of traders, switching from various indirect taxes, are registering themselves with the GST network.

Over and above, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will have to provide a lead role in meeting implementation challenges, training officials, holding workshops with all stakeholders and acquiring and imparting necessary Information Technology skills, a senior customs official said.