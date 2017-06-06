China calls for peace on border

China calls for peace on border

By OUR CORRESPONDENT | NEW DELHI | 6 June, 2017
China, India, China's Foreign Ministry, Sushma Swaraj, New Delhi, Chinese military, Peace, border, India China border

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that both India and China should maintain peace and stability along the border. The statement came a day after India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will take up the issue of alleged airspace violation by two Chinese helicopters. 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reportedly said,"I think we should communicate and coordinate with each other through the border consultation mechanism to uphold peace and stability across the border.”

"I want to reiterate that China and India have disputes on their border. Chinese patrol guards have also conducted patrol," she added.

Earlier on Monday, China defended the alleged incursion by two People's Liberation Army choppers across the Indian boundary, saying Beijing could patrol in the disputed area.

Describing the flight by the choppers as "unacceptable", Sushma Swaraj had said that New Delhi will take up the matter with Beijing.

The two Chinese military choppers were sighted hovering over Barahoti in Chamoli district on Saturday.

Since March this year, there have been four such incursions into the Indian airspace.

Barahoti was designated as disputed area by both China and India in 1958.

It was agreed that neither side would send troops in the area, which is a sloping pasture.

Related Story

LoC, terrorists waiting, India, Border Action Team, Uri sector, PoK, Jaish-e-Mohammad
300 to 350 terrorists waiting to enter India from across LoC
India, e-waste, Ministry of Environment, Forest, E-waste, Extended Producers Responsibility, EPR, Central Pollution Control Board
E-waste in India is going to informal sector
U.S. agencies, India, US child protection agencies, Indian parents, Shaken Baby Syndrome, SBS, child protection, child abuse, Ministry of External Affairs
Unfeeling U.S. agencies confiscate children from Indian parents
Naxal, India, China, sleuths, Canada, Chhattisgarh, CRPF soldiers
Naxal website server is located in China: Sleuths

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.