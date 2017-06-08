Rahul arrested on way to protest-hit Mandsaur

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and other senior MP based party leaders were arrested and placed under preventive custody on Thursday, 50 km from the protest hit Pipliamandi area of Mandsaur district, the epicentre of farmers' protest where the Congress leaders were heading towards. The leaders were trying to enter Mandsaur and meet the family members of the farmers who were killed in the police firing earlier this week.

Gandhi, along with JDU leader Sharad Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, were kept at a residential house, which was converted into a temporary jail, in Nayagaon.

Gandhi, who had reached Udaipur on a chartered flight from New Delhi in the morning, moved towards Mandsaur area on road in a cavalcade, stopping at several spots to meet Congress workers.

"I blame Modi and the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the killing of farmers)," Gandhi told reporters, before being whisked away by the police.

The Congress leaders were arrested after a high drama in which the Gandhi got down from his SUV, sat as a pillion on a motorbike driven by a Congress MLA and then after getting down from the motorcycle he tried to evade the police by running on the road and getting into agriculture fields, before eventually being caught.

Earlier, the state administration had disallowed giving permission to Gandhi and other Congress leaders from entering Mandsaur and meeting the family members of the farmers who were killed in the police firing on Tuesday.