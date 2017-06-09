IB warns of major terror attacks in J&K, Punjab

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned the state governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab about the major terror attacks within the next 15 days.

According to the input shared with the state government, four terrorists have already infiltrated into India from the Punjab border suggesting that Pakistan's spy agency ISI planning a major terror strike in Kathua near Jammu and Gurdaspur and Pathankot in Punjab.

"The ISI is planning a major terrorist attack in Kathua, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. In this regard, four terrorists have already infiltrated into Punjab through Bamtal sector a few days ago," says the undated IB note shared with governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab earlier this week.

The IB says that the "terrorists" were now waiting for arms and ammunition to be supplied from Pakistan and a drug peddler was being used as a courier.

"They (the terrorists) are waiting for the supply of arms and ammunition to be provided by the ISI. The ISI has also hired a drug courier to hand over the consignment of arms and ammunition to these terrorists within next 15 days," says the IB note, asking the governments and security agencies to take "necessary preventive and precautionary measures as deemed fit".

Pathankot had earlier been the centre of a major terror strike by four Pakistani terrorists who crossed over from Pakistan and launched a nearly three-day bomb and gun attack on an Indian Air Force base in the border town.

Seven security personnel were killed in the January 2, 2016, assault that broke down planned talks between India and Pakistan.

India blamed Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed, an ISI-supported terror group, for the Pathankot attack.