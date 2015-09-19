No train services in Kashmir on Eid-ul-azha

Growing street violence coupled with encounters in the border areas have brought a fresh wave of fear in Kashmir about worsening of the situation, especially on the Eid-ul-Azha. Most of the religious organizations have appealed to people to go for collective slaughtering of bovines on Eid despite ban by the High Court and the slaughtering being a criminal offence under RPC in J&K.

"Street violence especially after Friday prayers has increased not only in Srinagar, but in many towns of South and North Kashmir. It is a matter of alarm and we are monitoring the situation," a senior police official told The Sunday Guardian. He said there could be more violence during Eid as some separatist elements were preparing to trigger more violence across Kashmir.

Senior police and intelligence officials have already briefed the government about the possibility of growing violence on Eid in entire Kashmir Valley and in the Muslim belts of Jammu region, especially in the backdrop of political controversy over the slaughtering of bovine. Accordingly, railway authorities have decided to suspend train services in Kashmir Valley on September 26 and 27 during Eid-ul-Azha.