J&K Assembly session will be a stormy affair

With the Jammu and Kashmir High Court admitting a petition challenging the ban on beef sale, the forthcoming J&K Assembly session from 3 October is set to be a stormy affair as the VHP on Friday threatened to launch a massive agitation and enforce an economic blockade of the state if the Assembly allowed a discussion on the issue. "If the government reverses the ban, we will enforce an economic blockade and force the people of Kashmir to starve," Leela Karan Sharma, president of VHP's state unit, said in Jammu.

The High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ petition by Professor Afzal Qadri challenging the ban on beef sale and asked the government to file a response within a week. The court said the petition is no hindrance for the government to scrap or amend sections 298 (A) (B) (C) and (D) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) which makes slaughter of bovines a criminal offence. BJP has said that it will oppose lifting of beef ban in the state and wants the government to implement it without delay.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has said that the government will not implement the court order and will not use any force to ban the sale of beef in J&K. Opposition National Conference has moved an anti-beef ban Bill. "We have asked the PDP-BJP government to bring an ordinance ahead of Eid to amend RPC sections," NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said.