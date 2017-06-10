iTV network launches channel in Punjabi

India News Punjab, iTV network’s first channel in Punjabi, was launched here by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday. Welcoming the initiative, the Punjab CM said that the channel would allow viewers to get a broader look at developments in the state. The CM said that the activities of the state under the new government needed to get a bigger exposure. The new channel would help in providing a multi-dimensional view of the state. India News Punjab will showcase current events, news, happenings, sports, art, culture, the heritage of Punjab and will put extra emphasis on special programming for farmers.

Captain Amarinder Singh also answered questions from India News Editor-in-Chief Deepak Chaurasia at the channel’s launch attended by political leaders cutting across party lines, bureaucrats and distinguished residents of the city. Kartikeya Sharma, Founder & Promoter, iTV Network, who earlier welcomed the Chief Minister, said at the launch, “It’s our first foray into the Punjab region where the market is highly cluttered and we will bring revolution by streamlining regional news in Punjabi. We are committed to airing relevant and impactful regional content in Punjabi, allowing us to reach out to the Punjabi diaspora settled across the globe. The channel will showcase the true spirit of Punjabiyat in all its myriad moods.”

iTV Network is India’s fastest growing news network with three national news channels—India News, NewsX and NewsX HD; four regional news channels—India News UP and Uttarakhand, India News Rajasthan, India News Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and India News Haryana; and two newspapers—The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaj.