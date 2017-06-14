800 IAS officers to inspect Delhi Anganwadi centres

In order to keep tab on the functioning of Anganwadi centres, the Delhi Government has directed IAS officers to carry out inspections of all Anganwadi centres across the city.

According to, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government; around 800 IAS officers will be carrying out the inspection of 1,600 Anganwadi centres. For the functioning of Aganwadis, the government is spending around Rs 400-500 crore.

During a press meeting held on Tuesday in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia said, “There are around 800 IAS and DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers in Delhi. Each officer will be given task to to inspect at least two Anganwadi centres.”

"The officers will also have to visit the homes of every child and pregnant women whose names are enrolled with the Anganwadi centres and would enquire whether they are getting proper food, care and the students are actually visiting these Anganwadi centres," statement of Sisodia reads.

"Every officer should verify the addresses of students mentioned in the register. The centres to inspect will be decided by the government and not by these officials. A list will be given to them daily, and they will have to visit the centres accordingly,” Sisodia added.

The move for the cleaning of Aganwadis came after Sisodia made a surprise visit to one of the Anganwadi centres in East Delhi and found gross irregularities in its functioning. He had found that children registered in several Anganwadis in Delhi do not even exist. Also In many Anganwadis, the survey registers has been filled with pencil for many years.

The deputy chief minister asserted that some Anganwadi centres were doing a good work and the government would reward workers who were running these centres. Aganwadis provides education, day care and food to the children of city’s poor.