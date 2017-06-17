Fewer Bihar students apply for DU courses

Fewer Bihar students apply for DU courses

By Kundan Jha | New Delhi | 17 June, 2017
Bihar students, DU courses, DU, Bihar Board , T.K Das, BSEB
The abysmal results of students in this year’s Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class XII examinations have led to a drastic drop in the number of students applying from Bihar for admission to undergraduate courses of the Delhi University (DU).

The abysmal results of students in this year’s Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class XII examinations have led to a drastic drop in the number of students applying from Bihar for admission to undergraduate courses of the Delhi University (DU). According to the data of online registration of applicants in DU, an “extreme dip” in admission registrations from BSEB students has been recorded, compared to last year. Online applications in DU from the Bihar Board saw a drop to 3,192 this year from 4,375 last year. In 2015, around 14,000 students from Bihar had applied for admission in DU’s undergraduate courses. With around 65% of the total appearing students who wrote the BSEB exams failing to pass, the overall pass percentage this year remained at an abysmally low 35%. In general, the total number of applications for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses has fallen this year compared to last year.“With the registration process ending on 12 June, a total 207,751 aspirants applied for the 54,000 seats in 61 colleges. Last year, 2,50,914 people had applied. Officials attributed this to the technical glitches in the online portal and delayed and poor results of the state boards of the country,” T.K Das, Registrar of DU, said.

 

Related Story

MHRD, private consultants, DU, DUTA, EC, ministry
Teachers accuse MHRD of promoting private consultants
CAG, DU, University of Delhi, Delhi, land acquisition, irregularities
‘CAG report on DU had flagged irregularities’
ABVP, BJP, DUSU, NSUI, RSS, DU, Congress
‘ABVP’s loss is a wake-up call for BJP’
DU college principal, DU, Dhananjoy Shaw, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, IGIPESS, UGC rules, Physical Science, DU Executive Council
DU college principal Shaw’s reappointment flouted norms

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.