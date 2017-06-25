Terrorism, trade will be major talking points between Modi and Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day tour to the United States and will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. Other than the USA and India, many in Asia, too, are closely watching the much-awaited meeting of the two leaders.

Earlier in the week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), without giving much information on the agenda of the meeting, said that trade and terrorism would be two important talking points between PM Modi and President Trump.

Addressing the press, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “One of the agendas of the visit is how to further push and develop economic and commercial cooperation for mutual benefits.” He added that regional security and terrorism would also be on the agenda. Baglay said, “Our concerns regarding terrorism emanating from Pakistan are well known. Terrorism that emanates from there has affected not only India, but also many other countries. We do talk to all countries, our friends and partners on how to counter cross-border terrorism and international terrorism. So it is logical to assume that the issues of global and regional security, and terrorism would figure in the discussions among the two leaders.”

However, while both PM Modi and Trump agree on the need for stringent actions to curb religious extremism wherever it takes roots, their methods to achieve the same objective might differ. Experts are looking forward to what kind of “partnership” India and the USA can walk into to counter terror.

China will be an important topic in the discussions between PM Modi and Trump. While the Trump administration has now changed its earlier hostile nature towards China—as they now see the potential role China can play as a mediator between US and North Korea—India is wary of China’s increasing clout in its backyard in the shape of highways and the trade network China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile, making their stance clear on the India-US partnership regarding Asia’s regional issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday, “With concerted efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea is cooling down. We hope other countries, especially non-regional countries, can respect efforts by countries in the region to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in this regard.”

Indian observers have also suggested building an India-US partnership that not only focuses on Asia, but looks beyond to Eurasia and Africa as an alternative to China’s parallel trading route.

On Sunday, PM Modi will meet CEOs of top US companies and senior representatives from the business community. There will be an Indian community event on Sunday afternoon as well. Recently, the concerns about the future of Indians working in the US have made significant headlines, which is why it is safe to assume that the two leaders are bound to discuss US trade, employment and visa policies that affect the Indian diaspora in the USA.

Another topic of discussion is expected to be a need for strategic partnership between the US and India in terms of “willingness of both the countries to join hands in technology exchange and defense co-operation”. While India has shown no signs to agree to fight wars alongside America, the USA can always afford a strategic ally in Asia to balance China’s growing trade power and fight terrorism in West Asia.