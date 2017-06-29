Law students need practical experience: Jurists

Indian jurists said that there was a need to bring changes in the curriculum that was being taught in law schools across India so that it allowed students to focus on "practical experience" as well, rather than just on theories.

Jurist-educator N.R. Madhava Menon, former director of National Law School of India University, Bangalore and the former director of National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, said that the focus should be on "justice education", rather than just legal education. He was speaking at the inauguration of the website LawSkills (www.lawskills.in), which has been launched by Manupatra EduTech to help both students and professionals in learning and keeping themselves updated with changing laws.

“A fundamental change in the curriculum is necessary and students should also be exposed to practical aspects of law. Whether he wants to do litigation, join corporate law or prepare for judiciary, the curriculum should be in such a way that it allows the student to decide this and work on it in the last year (fifth) of his course. The fifth year should only be about practical experience. This way when the student graduates, he or she will be ready to work,” Menon said.

Alongwith Menon, Justice Madan B. Lokur of the Supreme Court and Justice Geeta Mittal of the Delhi High Court were also present.

Justice Mittal and Justice Lokur also stressed the importance of online legal education in keeping students, teachers and others updated on the latest in law and jurisprudence.

"Laws keep changing. Therefore, there is a need for continuing legal education. Online platforms help lawyers stay updated on various aspects of the law,” said Justice Lokur.

Justice Mittal said since law had "an international language and content", India could not afford to be left behind.