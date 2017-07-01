Vacation in Valley ahead of Burhan anniversary

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced summer vacations for educational institutions between 6 and 15 July, despite the valley expecting pleasant weather in this period. The vacation was announced fearing student protests on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on 8 July. United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin has announced a six-day-long protest for Wani’s death anniversary. The police has told the government to expect student protests on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary.

While authorities in the state government admitted that the vacations were announced to avoid violence in schools and colleges, many students took to social media to say that since the recurring protests had already disrupted their studies, at times for weeks, there was no need for a vacation. Students said that their education was suffering immensely because of the intermittent closure calls given by the government. However, the college authorities claimed that study materials had been uploaded on the websites and they were helping the students with extra classes to cope with their syllabus.

The Opposition National Conference told the media that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was playing with the future of the students as she wanted to appease Salahuddin. The party added that the government was wary of student protests, and closing down of the institutions clearly showed whose writ ran in Kashmir.