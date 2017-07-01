Drones used for Amarnath Yatra security

The Central Government has decided to monitor the safety of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra directly, after the Jammu and Kashmir police shared information with the intelligence grid about a possible attack on the pilgrims. The Centre has been sending special teams to Kashmir to ensure that the pilgrims are safe. The Ministry of Home Affairs is using drones, satellite tracking systems, jammers and bullet proof bunkers along with dozens of CCTV cameras to ensure that the 40-day Yatra passes off peacefully. The Centre has also deployed over 40,000 Army and security personnel on the way to Amarnath. The Yatra has started from the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir. Over 2.35 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra and a few batches have already gone to the Amarnath cave despite inclement weather.

SSP Anantnag has sent intelligence inputs to IGP Kashmir Range, Muneer Ahmad Khan saying that militants will try to carry out a “sensational” attack on the pilgrims as well as the police and the CRPF. Media reports suggest that Muneer Ahmad Khan has asked the intelligence grid and Army to work on the human intelligence gathered by the SSP Anantnag.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has directed the MHA top brass and the heads of different Central agencies to monitor the Yatra themselves. MHA’s special teams are not only in touch with J&K government, but have been visiting Kashmir also regularly.