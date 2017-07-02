‘None should break law to protect cows’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that people should not take the law into their hands in the name of cow protection and the government will not spare anyone involved in criminal activities.

Answering a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks against cow vigilantism, Adityanath said his government was doing its work. “I feel the government is doing its work and no one should take law in their hand... We want to assure that there would be no action against any innocent person,” Adityanath said. Answering a question on slaughter houses, Adityanath said they had implemented the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court and those who meet the norms had not been touched.