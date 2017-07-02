‘Polarisation has happened in favour of development’

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent charge) and Parliamentary Affairs, spoke to The Sunday Guardian over allegations that the Centre is not doing enough to check the spread of intolerance in society.

Q: There is an environment of intolerance in society, at least, that is what some are claiming. Your comments.

A: Vikas aur vishwas ka mahol hai (there are trust and development in the air) and these are our priorities. We will not allow any destructive agenda to predominate over the development agenda that we are pursuing. Some unfortunate incidents have happened and we, in no way or words, have either justified them or supported them. Very strict action is being taken and will be taken against those who are involved in such incidents.

There is a section of people who are against the BJP and they have not been able to digest their defeat. It is they who, all the time, try to spread anarchy to tarnish the BJP’s image.

Q: Protest marches were taken out recently. The protestors claimed that intolerance level in the country has increased in the recent times.

A: You might remember that sometime ago, a so-called award wapsi programme was started, in which many so called self-appointed champions of tolerance started speaking out against the so-called atmosphere of intolerance. People dug out awards from the time of Mohenjodaro and Harappa, which were given to them by the British and started returning these back to the government. Some people have again started doing this.

We believe that we live in a very open, tolerant society, which is based on democracy. Tolerance is the DNA of our country and no one can disturb this DNA. To stop criminal incidents like this (lynching), we have sent clear instructions that strict and quick action should be taken.

These are very shameful and saddening incidents but you cannot judge our government on the basis of this or on the basis of a campaign against us by using these incidents as a plank.

Q: Many people have alleged that Muslims are being targeted. Your comments.

A: Our focus is that not even a single incident like this should happen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very, very strict on this matter and he feels and has said that these incidents will not be tolerated. Wherever such incidents have happened, my ministry—I personally—and the home ministry have immediately spoken to the state government, issued advisories and taken other required steps.

Action has been taken immediately. In Rajasthan, within 24 hours, the accused were arrested and booked under IPC Section 302 and many of them are still in jail and no bail has been given to them.

Similarly, we acted quickly when such a criminal act was reported from Haryana.

Our overall track record in the past three years has been built on the principle of inclusive growth.

I do not want to take credit or blame anyone who has been in power in the past, but when you check the numbers you will see that in the recent years, the participation of the minorities, especially the Muslims, has increased from 4% to 10% in Central government jobs and in higher posts.

Those who say the communal tension and incidents have gone up in the recent years should first check the numbers and figures, as the number has decreased, not increased.

Q: There is a criticism is that the PM, the Central ministers, and other senior BJP leaders have not strongly condemned such incidents due to which a message has gone to the rogue elements that they are free to do anything.

A. No, it is not like that. Is ceremonial condemnation sufficient? Is the government’s only job is to issue condemnation? Effective action is more important than oral condemnation.

No one can question us on whether action has been taken or not.

Q: In Ballabgarh, a Muslim youth was killed ahead of Eid, after which a series of protests were organised and newspaper op-eds and articles stated that the government was promoting “Hindu fascist forces”.

A: You cannot paint every criminal accident as a Hindu-Muslim or a Hindu-Christian dispute. A criminal is a criminal and a criminal activity is a criminal activity. If you watch it through the prism of caste and communal lines then strict action becomes difficult. For us a criminal is a criminal. In the Ballabgarh incident, immediate action was taken. I personally spoke to the (Haryana) Chief Minister over this issue.

Q: There is a perception that communal polarisation has become very visible in society in the last three years

A: Yes, polarisation has happened. It has happened in favour of development, in favour of inclusive growth, for education, empowerment and employment. Those who are saying that communal polarisation has happened can better explain on what is the thinking that is making them see such things.