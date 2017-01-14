Anger energy can be an asset

Once, somebody said to me: “I am basically a peace-loving person. But I get angry when people say something wrong. At such times, I get very agitated and then I begin to say such things that are really against my general temperament. How can I control this habit of mine?”

I replied to this man, saying, “The person who makes you agitated or angry is actually your benefactor. This is because at the moment when he or she does something and you get angry, your mind releases powerful energy. This can be called ‘anger energy’. Other than anger, nothing else can cause this energy to be released. When you get angry, a new strength awakens inside you.

The fact is that ‘anger energy’ releases great strength in a person which remains otherwise dormant. If you see it in this way, ‘anger energy’ is your very big asset. Ordinarily, people speak of ‘anger energy’ in a negative sense. But if ‘anger energy’ is used for constructive purposes then, with it, you can do such things that you cannot do without it.”

When ‘anger energy’ builds up in someone, for a short while he no longer remains a man, but becomes a superman. A new power is born in him. A new determination is awakened inside him. He becomes capable of working with a new strength.

The moment of anger transforms a potential strength that is hidden inside someone into an actual strength. Seen from this point of view, anger is a blessing in disguise. The only condition is that at the moment of anger, one should save oneself from getting agitated and should remain normal.

When one is made angry by another person, one should try to convert the stream of negative thoughts that emerge in the mind into a positive stream of thoughts.

