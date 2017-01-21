The Prince of Wales and his mission to bring people together

The Prince of Wales is one of UK’s national treasures, beyond his main role as Heir to The Throne and supporting Her Majesty The Queen as the focal point for national pride, he has founded twelve charities of his own reflecting his interest in architecture , the arts, responsible business and enterprise, young people, global sustainability and rural affairs, many have related foundations/Charities in Australia, Canada and USA; collectively The Prince’s Charities raise more than £100million a year which helps to transform lives and build communities in Uk and the Commonwealth; he is also Patron or President of 400 other Charities. The Prince and The Duchess of Cornwall carry out a staggering number of public engagements every year and The Prince of Wales epitomizes the importance of service and the voluntary sector by encouragement and example.

When he has time Prince Charles is a keen gardener and watercolour painter; he has championed and been at the forefront of issues he believes in, education, climate change, marine conservation, diet, organic farming, homeopathy and British Army equipment, his voice is a balance between maintaining traditions and prescience of their vulnerabilities.

This reporter has a soft spot for His Royal Highness, in 2004 when first attempting charitable fundraising for the Tibetan branch of Local Futures, this reporter wrote as a supplicant to The Prince’s office, whose Highgrove home was not far from the event Operatic event in question, as HRH is known to have an affection for South Asia. The very generous response was a supportive cheque which went straight to Tibetan women farmers and encouraged the fulfillment of the endeavour.

According to friends of his The Prince is a fantastic host, he makes a great effort to bring likeminded people together and always gets a good response from guests, apparently he is interested in so many things and always keen to learn. His circle of friends is varied, amongst others he likes creative people and intellectuals, writers and celebrities including the novelists William Boyd and Robert Harris, actors Joanna Lumley and Richard E Grant.

Days before Christmas the Prince gave an admirable speech on BBC’s Radio 4 “Thought for Today” about the scale of religious persecution around the world affecting Christians, Yazidis, Jews, Ahmadis, Baha’is and other minority faiths, he said “Whichever religious path we follow, the destination is the same - to value and respect the other person, accepting their right to live out their peaceful response to the love of God.”

On 26th January Penguin’s Ladybird grown up series will publish a book co-written by The Prince of Wales on Climate Change.

All the above demonstrate the Prince’s desire for unity and allegiance, and to bring people together to live and work in harmony across all sections of society.