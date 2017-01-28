Chocolate dream ticket in Belgravia

Coffee houses are where intellectuals and philosophers gathered in the C7th and C18th’s; Voltaire and Immanuel Kant, Samuel Pepys and John Dryden are some who enjoyed lively political and creative conversations. Today branded coffee shops are ubiquitous all over England so the emergence of a unique chocolate cum coffee café tucked into Pimlico’s characterful Mozart Square is refreshing.

The clientele nowdays is a different kind of highbrow, business men and women hold meetings over coffee and cakes, ladies comfortably exchange social gossip and confidences between shopping and appointments.

R Chocolate was inspired by artisan chocolatiers around the world, head chef Christopher Dodd and his team of chocolatiers only use conservationally conscious chocolate from their supplier Original Beans, with natural flavours like raspberry, mint and ginger, without preservatives or additives.Over the counter you can buy scarlet boxes filled with truffles and caramels, nutty florentines, shortbreads and other patisseries.

This Belgravia tea room offering brunch, seasonal afternoon teas and scones, chocolate truffles and a glass of Baron de Rothschild champagne rapidly established itself as a popular daytime dining hotspot. Sitting in the elegant interior designed by local designer Christopher Howe, who has previously furnished works for The National Gallery, The John Soane Museum and Hampton Court Palace,one can enjoy the novel concept of a “dessert bar” serving all sorts of scrumptious puddings or one can even have a masterclass in the art of chocolate making.

R Chocolate was founded by the self-confessed chocoholic Sir Evelyn de Rothschild with family and friends, the management team have a distinguished provenance, with Director DilouHaddou previously of the Café Royal and general manager Kieran Mitchell from Soho House one can expect exceptionally delicious treats and service par excellence. A signature elephant shaped chocolate range, in the fashionable sea salt caramel flavour, has been prepared to support the Elephant Family NGO, which helps to protect Asian elephants and their habitats in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia; Sir Evelyn and the other founders are devoted Patrons of the charity.