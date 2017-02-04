Celebrating and illuminating India

This week the Science Museum celebrated Vasant Panchami and introduced two exhibitions

dedicated to the people, culture and skills of India. Running from 21 September 2017 to May 2018, “Illuminating India” will promote the rich culture and history of innovation in India.

The first exhibition is an ambitious and unprecedented survey of photography in India from the emergence of the medium in the 19th century to the present day. The other will highlight the long tradition of scientific thought in India and present India’s extraordinary expertise in observation, calculation and innovation, emphasising the importance of science in India as a way of understanding the world and creating a better society.

The idea was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2016 as the UK premier visited India to open the UK-India Tech Summit. The Science Museum is the most visited museum in the country by school groups and is uniquely placed to engage the next generation of scientists and engineers in developing a global perspective on science, innovation and future bi-lateral co-operation. The activities will mark the British Council’s UK/India 2017 season, celebrating the vibrant cultural history of the two countries.

Director of the Science Museum Group, Ian Blatchford, said “India’s history and culture are built on a rich tradition of scientific thought and innovation. The stories we will be showcasing through this vibrant season not only shaped India but had global significance.” Matt Hancock, Minister of State for Digital and Culture expanded “India has a rich scientific history that dates back thousands of years, and continues to influence societies across the world. This exhibition will educate new audiences on the exciting story of Indian design and innovation from the ancient past to today. It is a fantastic addition to the UK-India Year of Culture programme that will strengthen the special cultural partnership between our two countries and celebrate the shared ties across science, design and the arts.”