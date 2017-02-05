Build bridges of reconciliation

Among all God’s creatures, great and small, we are uniquely like God, for God created us in His image and likeness (Genesis 1:26–27). This makes human life sacred and gives each person, irrespective of race, caste, social or economic standing great dignity and worth.The image of God in us has more than one dimension. To begin, the one God is triune, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, experiencing within Himself an eternal communion of the persons of the Godhead. So, the image of God is first a social likeness. It indicates an ability to reflect in our relations something of the interactive, loving mutuality within the Trinity.God is also holy and perfect. He is wondrous in His moral character, glorious in His being and powers. God has equipped us with qualities and powers that mirror His own, including those of conscience, virtue, intellectual reflection, creativity, and free will. God has crowned us with glory and honour, and intends for us to be holy and whole as He is.And finally, God is a God who acts; who does things; like creating, sustaining, and redeeming. God’s image in us therefore has a functional side as well. It involves a capacity for creative work, stewardship over the rest of creation, and participation in God’s own kingdom values of truth, love, justice and peace. We must reflect these values in our relationships, individually as well as among nations.Now the bad news, by choosing to separate ourselves from the life of God the image of God in us has been seriously defaced, though not entirely erased. We are now shadows of our true selves.We experience the tension of separation from God and others and even nature itself. We live morally wayward lives. Now the good news, Jesus came to rescue and reconcile us to God and one another. Let us reflect God’s image, not by build walls of separation between communities but by building bridges of reconciliation.