Trump in a hurry to keep his pledge

US President Donald Trump has ruffled many feathers with his executive orders imposing a temporary ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries to travel to the United States. In addition, his conversations with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Pena Nieto have provided strong indications that he would be more at peace reviewing all previous arrangements with these countries, as also the rest of the world so as to place US interests above everything else. Many of Trump’s critics are already tearing his policies apart, which, according to them, would even alienate their closest allies, besides making America a laughing stock. Despite a negative press, the President continues to enjoy rather high ratings, which apparently endorse his recent actions, notwithstanding demonstrations being held in various cities to condemn his decisive decisions.Trump was always expected to be a President who would be different from all his predecessors, given that he does not have a political background nor any experience in running a government at any level. However, he has the right intention, which is of “Making America Great Again”. His entire thesis of governance is based on the premise that the Washington Establishment was caught in the status quo syndrome and was thus unwilling to look at things from a fresh perspective, even though the world had drastically changed in the past several decades. It was time for America to commence fresh initiatives, while simultaneously ensuring that its allies did not take it for granted. His brusque attitude has drawn immense flak from the European Union (EU) leadership, which is unsure whether the cordial relationship with Washington would remain intact as Trump progresses with his policies.

Undoubtedly, it goes without saying, that Trump’s speech lacks all elements of diplomacy and his crude method of addressing issues defies the accepted principles of international relations. One thing, nevertheless, which stands out is that he does not mince words while expressing himself and he has made it explicitly clear globally that he would be non-negotiable when it comes to protecting the interests of the United States of America.

Trump is essentially a businessman, who has always bargained hard, and therefore, is going continue to have an identical approach as the President of the biggest superpower. However, there are similarities with several of his predecessors in the pursuance of some of the objectives. George Bush Jr, for instance, pushed America into West Asia on the pretext of finding and eliminating weapons of mass destruction which his administration claimed were in Iraq and in the possession of one time ally Saddam Hussain. The real objective was that some of the US companies which backed both the Bush Sr and his son wanted to wrest control of Iraq’s oil wells. This quest for oil cost the US enormous loss of manpower and resources and in fact, the hunting down of Saddam Hussain contributed to the current crisis that exists in West Asia.

It is very apparent that the Trump administration too, is being ensnared by the powerful oil lobby in the US. It is no coincidence that the President has appointed Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil as his Secretary of State. Tillerson does not have the requisite experience of becoming the US’ top diplomat, but knows the oil and petroleum industry like the back of his hand.

In this context, the Trump’s administration’s stringent criticism of Iran is prompted by the oil reserves in that country. On another note, the US is also looking at matters concerning Tehran through the prism of Israel, which has now re-emerged as an extremely reliable partner of Washington. It should be of no surprise that the new policy of the government may be triggered by oil interests, whether in Iran and the Middle East or near the South China Sea.

Trump understands the dynamics of businesses and their co-relation with politics much better than most other leaders. Much is being made out of his telephonic screaming at the Australian Prime Minister, even though Australia is considered a close ally and the US definitely needs all the support from its friends in order to counter China’s growing influence in the Asia Pacific region. Turnbull’s ratings are not too high and by yelling at him, Trump sent a strong message to other allies that they should not expect him to be pleasant and nice if he does not agree with their programmes and policies. Besides Australia, Japan and South Korea remain unsure of their future relations with the US, given that an impression has been created, rightly or wrongly, that US troops, would henceforth, be behaving like mercenaries, therefore countries requiring protection would have to pay for their services. In plainspeak, there is a hard-hitting signal here for the EU, as well as the NATO partners.Trump’s targeting of the seven Muslim nations is aimed at placating and pleasing a large number of his supporters who voted for him due to his anti-Islamic stance. America is essentially a Christian country and though immigrants have been central and pivotal to its emergence as a superpower, it does not want that people from countries that have encouraged fundamentalism should have free access to its shores. There is a method to what is being viewed and perceived as Trump’s madness. He is a man in a hurry to deliver promised and pledged results and it is for the world to see how the show unravels. Between us.