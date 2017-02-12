Sri Ramakrishna changed lives

Shri Mahendranath Gupta came to Sri Ramakrishna under very strange circumstances. He was bright as a student and after completing his graduation took to the profession of teaching. After some time he became the Headmaster of a school. But, his family life was terrible. There were serious differences of opinion between his wife and his mother. The matters had reached such a stage that he found it impossible to live in the same household. He decided to put an end to his life and before that went to his nephew’s place along with his wife. His nephew lived at a place called Baranagar in Kolkata and one morning both of them went out to visit a few places. Towards the evening, just before returning home, his nephew suggested that there was a temple garden at Dakshineswar which was fairly close by and that they can go there and visit the Sadhu who was staying there. His nephew was referring to Sri Ramakrishna. Somehow Mahendranath Gupta agreed to go and soon they reached the temple garden. Just by coincidence soon after entering the premises they reached the room where Sri Ramakrishna was staying. Standing outside Mahendranath Gupta saw what was happening inside. He was charmed and overwhelmed by the sight of Sri Ramakrishna conversing with the devotees who were present in the room. He felt as if Sri Shukadeva himself was expounding the Bhagavata. Sri Ramakrishna was an extraordinary singer and quite often there would be kirtan and dancing by himself and those present. Mahendranath Gupta felt as if Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was singing kirtan and dancing in the company of the devotees. The sight made such a deep impression on his mind that he decided to go round the temple garden a bit and then come back and meet Sri Ramakrishna. All thoughts of ending his life vanished from his mind. It was a great turning point. He began the journey of his life afresh.