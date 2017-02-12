We’re created to reflect His holiness

Freda opened the parcel and heaved a sigh of relief. “Thankfully, the vase arrived whole,” she said. Truth is that we value wholesome products. God created us in His image to reflect His holiness and wholeness. Once sin entered the scene, we had to live with the consequence and realization of being damaged persons. The anguish of human existence is our frequent inability to find deep meaning and a profound sense of purpose, therefore the question “Why?” haunts us.The consequence of wayward life is not just guilt. Sin is also enormously destructive, leaving human beings weakened, bound, wounded, and, at times, filled with self-loathing. Salvation, along with forgiveness of our guilt is also about healing, gradual rediscovery of our authentic selves, and restoration to wholeness. The good news is that in Christ Jesus we are made complete (Col. 2:9-10). The wholesomeness which Christ gives by His grace pertains to all aspects of human nature, especially one’s physical, intellectual, social and spiritual.God is transforming us to become more like Jesus in character. We begin to derive fulfillment from our efforts. The call to contribute to something that is significant is not a duty dumped on us, but in fact an incredible gift. It is part of what makes our lives meaningful. The life of God is characterized by self-giving love. And since God’s love is poured into our lives by the Holy Spirit (Rom. 5:5), our love becomes communicable.Our relationship with God is both experiential and living. We keep company with God and other human beings; and we share this world with an innumerable of other creatures. Our experience of God in Christ creates an openness, so that we now have a capacity to connect with, and an inclination to embrace others, rather than to exclude other human beings. Christ is willing to heal our brokenness too when we reach out to Him.