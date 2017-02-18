Cefinn is theonline clothing hotspot for the modern woman launched this week by Samantha Cameron and her retail partners Net-a-Porter and Selfridges. Cefinn is her idea of an “urban uniform,” the name is an acronym of the Cameron children’s names.

The 35 piece collection of mix & match separates and dresses focusses on tailoring, Cameron is a pattern cutter herself, in a solid colour palette of black, navy, khaki, white and the right red, that suits both blondes and brunettes. Designs are minimalistic and in the tradition of the Bauhaus movement Cameron has sought to unite her creativity with manufacturing, bringing working women stylish and practical designs. The “little black dress” now exists in red, grey and khaki; these clothes aim take the busy lady from work to dinner and there is something for everyone’s shape, nothing is too revealing with above and below the knee lengths,there are quite a lot of on trend zip details and funnel necks, Cameron has even said her styles are wearable with either heels or nice trainers. Life as a PM’s wife teaches you a lot about functionality she has said, such as does it crease when you travel or sit down and how does it look when you walk. Cameron has addressed these whilst designing her spring summer looks and for future collections she will keep the colour palette consistent so it is easy to wear seasons together.

The collection is manufactured in Lithuania and Macedonia, Cefinn’s prices range from £110 to £450, the fabrics are sometimes unspecified on the website but it is understood the majority of the collection is machine washable.

Samantha Gwendoline Cameron is no stranger to fashion, during her time as wife of the Prime Minister she was scrutinised from top to toe on an almost daily basis but Cameron successfully flew the flag for British fashion, she was admired for promoting designers and chain stores with equal aplomb. Cameron’s attractiveness, height and elegant figure made her perfect clothes horse for designers Roksanda Ilincic, Jonathan Saunders, Preen, Erdem and chain stores Zara, Cos and M&S. Previously Cameron has been Creative Director of the luxury leather goods brand Smythson and in 2010 was appointed a British Fashion Council Ambassador; it seems fashion genes must run in the Sheffield family as her sister Emily is Deputy Editor of British Vogue.