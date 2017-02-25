Vintage wheels take over Delhi as city hosts annual car rally

The 7th edition of 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show was all about cultural extravaganza. The rally was flagged off from the Historic India Gate, August Kranti Park by the chief guest General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army.

To grace the occasion, Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust, Christian H Kramer,Chief Judge, Vinod Zutshi, Secrectary, Tourism, Govt of India, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army were some of the prominent speakers who addressed the gathering. It was a complete fiesta with 100s’ of rare Marques on display clubbed with dances, dialects, cuisines, arts and culture which took the event to the hilt. A number of visitors and many eminent guests and renowned personalities from around the globe were also present at the event.

Talking about the event, Madan Mohan said, “Every year, as a tribute to the golden era of the automotive industry, we organize this International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show & this year we have received immense support from National & International Tourism Boards & the Ministry of Tourism for making this show a sensation and magnificent. Synergizing history, heritage & culture along with the rare collection of machines of yesteryears attracted many visitors from the city who enjoyed the grand festivity that showcased the rich Indian legacy & narrated a vintage car-fable at India’s most celebrated-historic site, The India Gate, Delhi.”

“Every year, as a tribute to the golden era of the automotive industry, we organize this International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show & this year we have received immense support from National & International Tourism Boards & the Ministry of Tourism for making this show a sensation and magnificent. Synergizing history, heritage & culture along with the rare collection of machines of yesteryears.”

Bursting with excitement and enthusiasm, the spectators witnessed over hundred classic and vintage carsand twenty 20 bike rally on the roads of Delhi. The International beauties like the 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and many more saloons and convertibles, from the imperial houses of Rolls Royce, Stutz, Buick, Ford, Chevrolet, Austin Martin and Bentley, like the 1922 Moon, 1927 Lanchester and 1933 Cadillac V12 7 Passenger Limousine further mesmerized and captivated the audience.

Elegant classical dance performances like Kathak, Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Odissi & other distinct cultural performances from across the country like Ghoomar folk dance of Rajasthan, Nagaland folk dance performance, Uttrakhand folk dance performance and many other cultural & classical performances were an absolute treat to the attendees.

Organized by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural trust, the rally also took up a social cause -“by distributing gift to the spastic children”.

The brain child of Madan Mohan — one of the country’s biggest vintage car collector inspired us with his words & passion that aims at establishing our nation as a world-class Motoring Tourism destination. Since 2011, the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust has been successfully conducting the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show. And the seventh edition, took the celebration, a notch higher.