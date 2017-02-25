Serve as wounded healers of others

An encounter with Jesus Christ our Saviour and Lord changes us into persons who are both holy and whole. The Holy Spirt of God who indwells us, transforms us towards wholeness, overcoming the painful and damaging consequences of our wayward life. God, the Great Physician has initiated a healing and restorative work in the world. This work is substantial though never complete, and it encompasses both our physical needs and our inner healing. Remember God loves the world and that is why He incarnated in the person of Christ to forgive and reconcile us to Himself and His creation. The encouraging news is that each of us can serve Christ as wounded healers by reaching out to others.

We were created for joyful participation in God’s work in the world, but our wayward lifestyle has made our existence appear futile.

However, by His Spirit, Christ is rebuilding purpose and meaning into our lives. Part of the anxiety of living life without God is from our inability to find meaning and purpose for our lives.

The question “Why?” hounds us. It explains our often unfulfilled longings for significance, our restless superficiality of interests, and our frenzied workaholism.

The wise King Solomon admitted, “All that my eyes desired I did not refuse them. I did not withhold my heart from any pleasure, for my heart was pleased because of all my labour and this was my reward for all my labour. Thus I considered all my activities which my hands had done and the labour which I had exerted, and behold all was vanity and striving after wind and there was no profit under the sun” (Ecc. 2:10-11).

As followers of Jesus Christ, we need to embrace the purpose-filled vision of life and serve humankind as wounded healers.