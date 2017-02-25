McCarthyism revisited in India

The recent clashes on Delhi University campus ignited by protests from the RSS’s students’ wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad against invitations extended to left wing activists Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to participate in a literary forum discussion at the Ramjas College have appalled the university community. The violence that ensued has left more than 20 students and journalists injured and inadequate handling by the police has contributed to an extremely tense atmosphere, with several organisations demanding strict action against the ABVP functionaries.

On their part, the ABVP has claimed that it was internal resistance by ideologically neutral students of the college against the forum being provided to JNU activists known for their sympathy towards anti-national forces active in Kashmir that led to the free for all, where even girls were not spared and were mercilessly thrashed.

The prominent role played by many primary ABVP leaders makes it more than evident that they were bent upon pasting their ideas on the common students. Thereby, anyone holding a contrary view, consequently was branded anti-national and unpatriotic. It is clear that the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement has fallen on deaf ears. Earlier this month, Bhagwat had stated that “No one has the right to measure anyone’s patriotism...I, too, don’t have the right. Even those who feel they are running the show cannot measure anyone’s patriotism. Or pass judgement on it.” It is obvious that Bhagwat does not endorse such actions primarily because they are divisive in nature and against the spirit of pluralism that exists in our country. The RSS chief is well aware that the country comes before the party and attempts at ramming ideological messages down the throats of others would be counter-productive. The RSS is looking for a unified country, not a divided one, which some elements in the organisation are working on an over-drive to do so. On another note, it is not a mere coincidence that the Ramjas College violence occurred on the eve of the fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is pursuing a divisive policy. The protests highlighted the Sangh Parivar’s own nationalism against the “anti patriotic” stance attributed to the two students, both bearing Muslim names. Apart from ideology, the confrontation had also much to do with the names that represent a community against which activists in the Sangh are seeking consolidation of Hindu forces.

The Delhi University incident has shades of McCarthyism as well. In the United States in the late 1940s and early 1950s, the administration, prompted by unfounded and baseless allegations made by Senator Joseph McCarthy, carried out an unprecedented purge against those perceived to be either Communists or their sympathisers. Eminent filmmaker and actor Charlie Chaplin had to flee the country for survival. Thousands lost their livelihood and many were imprisoned since the entire nation had been swayed by the Senator’s outlandish accusations during the early period of the Cold War. This happened after the US forces were globally engaged in confrontations with Communist regimes.

A similar trend was witnessed at JNU, and is now making its way to the Delhi University, where another institution, the Khalsa College has been forced to postpone their theatre festival since the protestors want the principal to leaf thoroughly through the scripts. The ludicrousness of this scenario hits one preposterously on the face. Educational institutions are places where students form opinions based on their learning and experience, afterwards deciding what in their perception is the acceptable ideology. Adhering to a different doctrine does not make anyone less of a nationalist.

The fact is that Marxism was considered the most rational and spirited ideology of the 20th century and made an indelible mark on the thinking of a large number of leaders throughout the world. The collapse of the Soviet Union was a huge blow, but the philosophy has outlived the setback and thrives in China as well as many other countries. In India, Jawaharlal Nehru was inspired by it when he introduced the concept of planning based on the Stalin-Feldman model. Writers, thinkers and poets professed progressive thinking. Noted Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi penned the controversial song, “Jinhe naaz hai Hind per woh kahan hain” which was banned on All India Radio in the 1950s as it questioned the credentials of those in power at that time. A contemporary thinker, like Nehru too found it hard to digest the valid criticism, which was rather unfortunate. In Delhi University, some of the most illustrious professors have made no attempts to conceal their commendation for the Leftist ideology. The late Professor Randhir Singh, Arun Bose, Ved Gupta and Amresh Ganguly were all outstanding teachers and thinkers who allowed their students to decide for themselves whether Marxism or any other belief inspired them. On the right side, O.P. Kohli (Governor of Gujarat) and Inder Kapahi flew the saffron and BJP leaning flag. They, too, were exceptional thinkers, who confined ideological battles only to elections and did not carry them into to the streets.

The issue that arises is, that no person is authorised to judge through the prism of principles any other person’s patriotism or nationalism. Violence has no place in any society and whatever be the leanings, they should not become the trigger to unleash a reign of terror on our campuses. This be the bottom line. Between us.