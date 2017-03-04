Listen to God of love

Self-giving love is at the core of God’s nature. This was revealed in action when the Creator of the universe incarnated in the person of Jesus Christ. Jesus became like one of us but without sin.

He came down from heaven to take us by our hand and lift us up into a loving relationship with Him and others. In His light our darkness of ignorance is removed. He gives us light as well as sight. He sacrificed Himself so that we do not have to pay for our karma.

That is why the Bible states in the positive, “God is love” (1 John 4:8). The nature of God’s love is Holy. Therefore, He disciples us as well. That is why King David said, “Your rod and your staff they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).

Our perception of God affects our relationship with Him, our lifestyle and our prayer life. How do you perceive the God of holy love?

If we nurse an image of God as stern, incessantly demanding, and punitive, we will feel afraid and wary of him.

We may carry wounds from the past and blame God, and so we feel resentment and a silent coolness. Such feelings are rooted in a serious misperception of God.

The most important realization we can come to in life is that “God is good for us” (Psalm 136:1). Whatever our longings may be for truth, goodness, or beauty, they will be satisfied by moving toward the eternal source of these things rather than away from him. God wills our good and blessing, and He calls for our obedience because He wants to see these things become realities for us. Our joyful living is important to God.

We need to learn to listen to God in silence.

God is constantly communicating. Do we have ears to listen and love God and His creation?