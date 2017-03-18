Bring out your inner bohemian in style

The Boho vibe is very London, floaty midi and maxi dresses have been around the block a few times but they are a great counterpoint to the sporty and minimal colour blocking of this season’s big fashion story.

The finest fashion pieces this spring are floral, Gucci, Preen, Roberto Cavalli, Anna Sui, Valentinoand Russian designer Olga Vilshenkoare interpreting ’30s-style tea dresses in ways that feel fresh and modern. It girls and fashion editors have fallen for romantic florals with springtime rose, poppy and peony prints in silk chiffon and crepe de chine. The often diaphanous layering of pattern and texture over feminine lingerie worn with court shoes or strappy sandals makes for a gipsy chic style that can also be toughened up by wearing biker boots or trainers; Theordora Warre’s large gold gypsy hoop earrings complete the look.The boho effect can also be achieved with long gossamer scarves secured at the front and back with a narrow belt.

Henry Holland, the founder of the quirky and colourful fashion brand, House of Holland introduced his second homeware collection for Habita; a folkloric mash-up of super-bright colours- patterns and ginghams,inspired by the Romany travelling community of Eastern Europe, splashed onto duvets, rugs, cushions and chairs is sure to cheer up any home.

Etsy is another brand who has got the vibe, gathering unique and handmade homewares from around the world, their collection of bohemian wall hangings, throws, bedlinens, crockery and original gifts is less of a big bang of colour than Habitat’s.

Zara the Spanish clothing company and the lead brand of the world’s largest apparel retailer, have launched a new floral bedroom, bathroom and tableware collection; the flowers are daintier and more stylised, marine and digital florals have been layered in with solid colours, the effect is chic boho and the good value prices might tempt even the frugalest fashionista to revamp her boudoir.