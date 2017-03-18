Buzzword: Mulayam wants own party, Akhilesh wants RS

Mulayam wants own party, Akhilesh wants RS

Mulayam Singh Yadav is planning to float a separate outfit. Apprehensive of losing his identity in a Samajwadi Party controlled by his son Akhilesh, he wants to have a separate party, he has been telling people who call on him. But his detractors claim that this is actually the idea of Amar Singh, who continues to be his adviser. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is willing to give up the reins of the SP to his father and uncle, and go to the Rajya Sabha himself.

Nitish wanted to be the kingmaker

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to be kingmaker. Ahead of the announcement of the Assembly election results in five states, the Bihar Chief Minister called on his Odisha counterpart, Naveen Patnaik to discuss the presidential elections. Apparently, the two decided that the next president will not have any links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Nitish wants to bring all the non National Democratic Alliance parties on one platform and install their candidate as President. But with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh, the strategy is unlikely to take off. It is time now for the likes of Nitish Kumar to go back to the drawing board.

Congress workers demoralised

Demoralised Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh are upset with Rahul Gandhi for listening to Prashant Kishor and aligning with the Samajwadi Party. They were working for the party when the Congress initially decided to fight the elections alone and Rahul Gandhi started conducting his yatras across the state. But with the alliance with SP, the Congress cadre stopped working. The alliance also pushed the Brahmins to the BJP from the Congress, not only in UP but also in Uttarakhand. The sidelining of Sheila Dikshit, the daughter-in-law of one of the most illustrious Brahmin families of UP, did not help the Congress. In Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat’s poor treatment of the Brahmins, led to an exodus by Brahmin leaders from the party. Narain Dutt Tiwari’s endorsement of the BJP helped it. Rawat himself lost to an unknown Brahmin, Rajesh Shukla from Kichha. Among the Congress leaders who have won in Uttarakhand is Indira Hridayesh, a Brahmin leader close to Narain Dutt Tiwari. Congress leaders in charge of the UP elections are also being accused of staying focused only on Muslim votes, a segment which was being wooed by other parties as well. The Muslim vote, eventually, got divided between the SP, BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi in some constituencies. Even Ajit Singh was eyeing the Muslim-Jat votes. Infighting also contributed to Congress’ loss. Jitin Prasada is blaming Pramod Tiwari and Raj Babbar for his defeat. They did not allow Rahul Gandhi to visit his constituency.

SP, Congress fought each other

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress fought each other in at least 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh, despite being in alliance. As they cut into each other’s votes, BJP won these seats. Congress’ Amita Singh, the wife of Sanjay Singh, lost to Sanjay Singh’s first wife Garima Singh of the BJP because of SP’s tainted candidate Gayatri Prajapati, who was fighting from same seat, Congress workers are alleging that the SP targeted all the winning seats of the Congress.

Digvijaya, Mohan Prakash, Hariprasad in trouble

The Congress is getting ready for a much-needed overhaul. Among those who may be made to resign from their AICC posts are Digvijaya Singh, B.K. Hariprasad and Mohan Prakash. Complaints are piling up against these leaders. There are allegations against Digvijaya Singh of being hand-in-glove with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The latest accusation against him is that he blocked the formation of a Congress government in Goa. Mohan Prakash is considered an outsider, as he came from the Samajwadi Party. But he has had charges of important states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The Congress has failed to make a mark in any of these states. He is also being accused of wrong ticket distribution in Maharashtra’s municipal corporation and zila parishad elections. B.K. Hariprasad is being blamed for the Congress split in Chhattisgarh, where Ajit Jogi walked out. He is also being held responsible for the near-split of the party in Jharkhand.