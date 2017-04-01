One should love the way of God

People surrender to the spirit of the age, often complaining had they lived in the good old days, faith in Jesus Christ would be simple and living by it easy! Is this our complaint too? They also say, the Community of Christ must be made more relevant and meaningful to the challenges of today. When the Church and world are considered one then we have surrendered to the spirit of the age. Remember, Jesus made it clear you cannot worship both God and mammon. Discipleship of Christ is costly. We are called to love and serve as Jesus did.

The Word of God admonishes us to “Follow God’s example, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” (Eph. 5:1-2). Our desires must be under subjection of God.

“But among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people.

Nor should there be obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking, which are out of place, but rather thanksgiving. For of this you can be sure: No immoral, impure or greedy person- such a person is an idolater- has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.” (Eph. 5:1-7).

The more we allow our desires to control us the more corrupting they become. These verses ignite an explosive under a self-centered thinking.

Let us heed the call of God’s Word to “Follow God’s example.”

We are called to exhibit sacrificial love in a world that operates on the virtues of compromise, self-interest and pragmatism. We are to love God with our heart, soul, mind, and strength and love our neighbour as ourself, for this is the way of Jesus Christ.