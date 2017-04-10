Lusso: Luxury couture that’s perfect for summer occasions

The Lusso Couture clothing concept materialised from the mutual haute couture experiences of Kiko Randon and Lucinda de Mauley. Randon is Italian and made his name designing for the Royal dressmaker’s house of Norman Hartnellunder Marc Bohan. He then went on to be Couture director at Vera Wang in London, he is also a stylish fashion illustrator. Lucinda de Mauley was a catwalk and magazine model with the added talents of a fashion stylist. She has kept her model girl looks and is now the face and business brain of Lusso Couture, “lusso” being Italian for luxury.

The Lusso line is for elegant women, often in midlife, who need a wardrobe that works for their age and body shape, which might not be in the perfect condition it was twenty years ago. Beautiful classic clothes are not readily available on the high street and the Paris couture option is price-prohibitive for most women. Lusso offers a couture capsule collection at a less extravagant price. The design of each Lusso dress and coat can be adapted by changing the details, colours or fabrics, every garment is bespoke and made to measure in a couture atelier in Milan. The point is that it fits — perfectly — and will give a flattering silhouette to the wearer. Lusso’s clients are varied, with horse racing owners, business women and travelling adventuresses amongst their number, the common denominator being that they all want to look smart, chic and uncrumpled when they get out of the car or aeroplane, de Mauley is very discreet about her clients respecting their confidentiality. Lusso’s textile experience and expertise kick right in enabling them to advise on the fabric that suits the client’s lifestyle. Typically outfits take 4 to 6 weeks from fitting to finishing.

de Mauley will present clients with a selection of fabrics, brocades and embroidery from Italy or will help them select from a myriad of luxurious textiles at Joels in north London. Her advice on accessories is often sought as she was previously a partner in an accessories boutique in Chelsea. Lusso was launched at the exclusive Belgravia women’s club and spa Grace in November. Today elegant formal wear is being custom-made for the tennis at Wimbledon and horse racing at Ascot.