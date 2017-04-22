Resurrection makes the difference

The resurrection of Jesus from the dead means that our lives are forgiven and transformed by the power of the Living Lord. Sin and death have no power over us. We can overcome every temptation and endure every trial because of the resurrection. The risen Christ lives in us day by day, enabling us to walk in victorious faith and obedience. This is not behavior modification.

It is the living, transforming power of Jesus! We have a new life in Christ. The resurrected Jesus sent the Holy Spirit who pours the love of God into our hearts. Our lives become a blessing for common good. You can be a difference-maker because Jesus rose from the dead, empowering us to engage in transformation of lives and creation.

Living a forgiven life matters. Every person lives with the consequences of their wayward thinking and behaviour. We all experience brokenness, shame and guilt because sin destroys everything and everyone in its path. Romans 6:23 says: “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” You can be tension free, knowing in Christ God freely accepts us. The resurrection means I can be unchained from the bondage of sin and delivered from its power.

We live empowered by the presence of Jesus to live changed lives. We not only are forgiven, but we are filled with the mighty power of God who raised Jesus from the dead. Paul called this “the power of the resurrection.” Jesus is no longer someone we know about, He is someone we know. “That I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death” (Philippians 3:10).

The resurrection of Jesus matters because we are now forgiven, transformed and triumphant in hope to be difference-makers.