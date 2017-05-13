Are we speeding through life without experiencing the living God? Human desire to flourish in life and to stay joyfully connected is a gift from the Creator God. While technology connects us far and wide in the virtual world, only a personal relationship will enable us to stay connected with God.

We live in a world of broken relationships because of our drifting away from God, that is manifested in our attitude of independence and self-sufficiency. Rather than our dependence on God and interdependence upon one another, we prefer to be self-reliant. Unable to deal with conflict, the suicide rate graph is soaring high, especially among the youth. Jesus, our Saviour, Lord and Friend, has promised: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27). To experience His presence and peace that guards and empowers us through the ups and downs of life, one must be connected to Christ Jesus.

Have you ever asked yourself, as you crawl into your bed at night, that did I meet God during the day? God is continuously involved in human life and we can experience Him through whatever means He chooses to use. For this reason, we should be expectantly attentive every moment of every ordinary day. We should eagerly expect to experience God. We belong to God and knowing Him makes experiencing His reality possible. A relationship with God grows through time and trust.

God talked with Moses through a burning bush and directed the prophet Balaam’s attention by using the very donkey on which he rode. The beauty and power of God is revealed through creation. God has never stopped sharing Himself with his people. However, have we stopped listening? Experience the living God daily to enjoy fullness of life.