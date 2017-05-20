An exclusive app for cancer patients

London’s most extrovert decoratorand home design retailer William Yeoward was diagnosed with multiple cancers three years ago; an internationally busy and manically social guy, Yeoward was dizzied by the diagnosis.He decided to assume the attitude “to think of myself as a ﬁt person who happens to have cancer” but he needed a digital guidebook for his personally individual needs of a doctor, oncologist, surgeon, cancer nurse, pain manager, nutritionist, diet expert, nearest support centre/ group or simply a number to call when he felt all was getting way too much. The idea of the patient “APP” was conceived, a simple uncomplicated app that would display the contacts of a team that will look after all the questions and needs of the individual as they are discharged from hospital reeling from a life altering diagnosis. Yeoward proceeded to consult experts in the medical app field, experts who had experience working with Apple, the National Health Service and the private sector; the APP is now considered viable and the promotion necessary for delivering it costly. Thus, in typical Yeowardextravagant style he threw a party, the coolest fundraiser ever, deep in the bowels of Soho’s luxurious Ham Yard Hotel about 400 friends and many fellows living with cancer gathered under the heading “Screw Cancer” to raise money for the Patient APP.

Before the event Yeoward and Penelope Chilvers, the go to cobbler for anyone with an ounce of cool, worked with artist Lucinda Oakes and needlewoman Louisa Ramsay to create the emblem for the SC slipper. Each guest was invited to submit their slipper size and hey presto 10 Spanish ladies cross-stitched 500 pairs ofvelvet slippers across various sizes in just three months. The hand finished ruby red lined slippers arrived boxed and wrapped in tissue in time for most of the guests to wear them in solidarity at the party. The slippers are now for sale with a percentage going towards the APP.

Yeoward is recognised for being the contemporary equivalent of Baccarat crystal, his precious crystal glasses, decanters, vases and candlesticks are collector's items already, his party piece the ruby red crystal screw attracted a lot of admiration and cash. There was a preview of Yeoward's new book of anecdotes about chemotherapy "Blue and White and other stories", which thanks to his indefatigable zest for life is lot more amusing than it might have been.

Looking great Yeoward, who had a chemotherapy treatment three days before the party, made a heartfelt speech and especially thanked all his American friends who travelled over to support him and the benevolence of The Joseph Ettedgui Charitable Foundation, all together the evening raised nearly the six zeros needed to kick start the Patient APP.