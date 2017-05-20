Keep spiritual boundaries

Daniel overcame temptations by drawing boundaries of spiritual disciple. And he gathered up all his energies by the grace of God into a firm, unshakable determination to carry through a course of action to its conclusion.

Daniel yielded without protest to many aspects of his new life in the Babylonian captivity. He was a ‘young man without any physical defect, handsome, showing aptitude for every kind of learning, well informed, quick to understand, and qualified to serve in the king’s palace. He was taught the language and literature of the Babylonians (Daniel 1: 4).’ He did not object to the schooling he was to undergo. He would be required to study mythology and occult science. He did not object to his new name, Belteshazzar. However, when it came to food, “Daniel purposed in his heart not to defile himself with the king’s food and drink “(v. 8). He made the decision in his mind, and his emotions backed his choices. Daniel was no weak-kneed adolescent. He was a mature prince with a courageous heart fully surrendered to God.

Another important aspect of setting boundaries with ourselves is that it enables us to take ownership of our own lives. We need to take responsibility for our heart, soul, and character. Ephesians 4:15 tells us that we need to grow spiritually. “But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ.”

God was so pleased with Daniel. ‘God gave knowledge and understanding of all kinds of literature and learning. And Daniel could understand visions and dreams of all kinds’ (v.17). Our transformation into the likeness of Jesus Christ is our job and no one else’s. Let us draw spiritual boundaries for your life and may God grant us His wisdom and power to keep them and overcome every temptation.